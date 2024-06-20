NFF Denies Banning Victor Osimhen over Social Media Outburst

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday evening described as outright falsehood, reports in some online publications that the football-governing body has slammed a ban on Super Eagles’ forward Victor Osimhen from the national team, for his social media outburst few days ago.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, expressed amazement at the reports, saying the Federation has neither instructed a process nor has a process been concluded to ban the player from the National Team.

“The NFF hereby implores the media to join hands with the federation to positively resolve issues and then focus on the big picture all the time, rather than needlessly escalate certain matters. There was no official communication from the NFF, yet some persons have gone to town to talk about a ban on Osimhen from the National Team. This is not good at all.

“Our focus presently is to resolve all matters around the Super Eagles and be able to look ahead with confidence to the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the remaining six matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

“This is not the time to spread falsehood and foul the public space the more,” concludes the statement signed by Ademola Olajire, the Communication Director of the NFF.

Last weekend, a livid Osimhen in a live Facebook post, called out Finidi George as telling lies about him and his commitment to the Super Eagles.

The Napoli forward thereafter rained invectives on the coach and those who share the point of view of the former Super Eagles gaffer.

Osimhen insisted that he got injured in his club’s last Serie A match against Lecce and went to see his doctor.

After the doctor’s report came out, Osimhen insisted he called Finidi to inform him of the injury and that he video recorded the conversation.

He said he opted to still come to camp, but the coach refused asking him instead to stay away and recover. The African Player of the Year was however angry that Finidi reportedly doubted his commitment to Super Eagles.