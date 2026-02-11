GoNigeria Calls for Deep Democratic Reforms, Expands Mandate Beyond Voter Mobilization

The GoNigeria initiative has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, urging the nation to look beyond periodic elections and focus on building credible institutions that ensure accountability, justice, and security for all citizens.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Atedo Peterside, and released on behalf of the Initiative, GoNigeria announced that it’s expanding its mandate to include advocacy for electoral reform, freedom of speech, judicial reform, and the security of life and property—pillars it describes as essential to sustaining democratic governance.

Originally conceived as a youth mobilization platform under the Anap Foundation, GoNigeria gained prominence for encouraging young Nigerians to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and participate actively in elections. Over recent election cycles, the campaign galvanized nationwide engagement among first-time voters and civil society actors.

However, the Initiative now argues that broader structural and institutional reforms are needed if Nigeria’s democracy is to evolve beyond mere electoral rituals.

“Building a durable democracy requires far more than periodic elections,” the statement read. “It demands strong institutions, protected rights, and security structures that command public trust and ensure accountable governance.”

It listed four pillars of democratic renewal. Firstly, GoNigeria identified electoral reform as central to democratic legitimacy, noting that credible elections remain the most critical test of a nation’s commitment to democratic values.

The group cited persistent electoral irregularities—such as vote-buying, result manipulation, voter intimidation, and weak election administration—as key factors eroding public trust.

“Without credible elections, democracy risks becoming symbolic rather than substantive,” the statement noted, emphasizing that reform would enhance leadership legitimacy, reduce violence, encourage participation, and deepen accountability.

Secondly, it underscored Protection of Freedom of Speech, describing it as “the lifeblood of democratic governance.”

According to GoNigeria, freedom of speech enables citizens, media, and civic organizations to scrutinize power, share opinions, and drive inclusion. “A democracy that silences dissent risks sliding into authoritarianism, even if elections continue to hold,” the group warned.

Thirdly, GoNigeria said judicial reform remains crucial in upholding the rule of law, protecting fundamental rights, resolving political disputes, and combating corruption.

It further stressed that an independent and credible judiciary is indispensable to Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

“When the judiciary is weak, politicized, or corrupt, democracy loses both its moral authority and legal foundation,” the statement asserted.

Fourthly, Security of Life and Property, GoNigeria noted, is a non-negotiable foundation of democracy. The Initiative linked widespread insecurity—manifested through insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, communal clashes, and political thuggery—to declining voter participation and a diminished sense of national legitimacy.

“Citizens cannot participate meaningfully in democratic processes under conditions of fear and violence,” the group said, warning that insecurity encourages authoritarian responses and disrupts both governance and economic development.

Beyond institutional reform, GoNigeria called on Nigerians to embrace democratic values as a shared civic responsibility. The group argued that democracy thrives only when citizens understand and actively defend the principles upon which it is built.

According to Peterside, achieving a stable and enduring democracy requires both structural integrity and a populace that deeply values freedom, tolerance, and participation. “Democracy depends not just on laws and structures, but also on citizens imbibing the habits and values that sustain it,” the statement read.

The statement was signed by Peterside and released on behalf of the Initiative’s 24 advocates, an influential mix of civic leaders, technocrats, clerics, and creatives. They include:

Atedo Peterside CON (Convener); Abubakar Siddique Mohammed; Aisha Yesufu; Arunma Oteh; Ayisha Osori; Obonganwan Barbara Etim James; Binta Max Gbinije; Dike Chukwumerije; Dudu Mamman Manuga; Folarin Falana (Falz); Hamzat Lawal; Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri; Kashim Ibrahim-Imam; Bishop Matthew Kukah CON; Muhammad Ali Pate; Muhammad Sanusi II (Emir of Kano); Ngozi Coker; Nuruddeen Lemu; Osita Chidoka; Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman; Sola Akinyede OON; Tomiwa Aladekomo; and Tony Rapu.

As GoNigeria charts this broader path, the Initiative reiterated that true democratic progress goes beyond conducting elections every four years—it requires consistent advocacy for institutions and rights that make those elections meaningful.

“Democracy in Nigeria must become more than a procedure. It must become transformative,” the statement concluded.

With this renewed mission, GoNigeria positions itself not just as an electoral mobilization movement but as a sustained force for governance accountability, institutional reform, and civic awakening.