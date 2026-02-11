ALGON Deputy Chair Fires Back At Iyere Over Criticism of Gov Mbah

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Deputy Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Enugu State, Ugo-Ferdinand Ukwueze, has criticised Comrade Kennedy Iyere over what he described as “reckless and unsubstantiated attacks” against Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

Ukwueze spoke yesterday in Enugu while reacting to a viral video by Iyere, the Coordinator-General of the Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalisation Programme (NIYEEDEP), in which he accused Governor Mbah of being a “mistake” and made other disparaging remarks about his leadership.

In his reaction, the ALGON deputy chairman questioned Iyere’s credibility, citing ongoing investigations into alleged impropriety involving NIYEEDEP.

“It is unfortunate that a man facing serious allegations…. would abandon the task of clearing his name to engage in smear campaigns against a sitting governor,” Ukwueze said. “Such conduct reflects desperation, not courage, and raises serious questions about motive and integrity.”

Ukwueze further noted that Iyere had previously supported Governor Mbah during the 2023 governorship election and had publicly urged other candidates to rally behind him after his victory. He described the recent criticisms as inconsistent and driven by personal grievances.

Reacting to Iyere’s claim that Governor Mbah was financially broke before the 2023 election, Ukwueze dismissed the assertion as “malicious and baseless,” insisting that the governor’s financial records and asset declarations are verifiable at the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“Governor Mbah was already a successful businessman and investor long before assuming office,” he said. “Claims that he was broke are false and driven by bitterness. His record before and after becoming governor is there for all to see.”

Ukwueze warned Iyere against the use of what he termed hate speech and urged him to exercise restraint when making public statements about an elected governor.