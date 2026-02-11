Sixteen Passengers Kidnapped by Gunmen in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Sixteen passengers have been reportedly kidnapped at Utonkon-Ojapo/Okpoga Road in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The incident took place last Monday aroun7 p.mm.m.

It was learnt from local sources that the kidnappers waylaid the victims while they were traveling from Oju to the southern part of the country for work.

According to a witness, they departed from Iheijwo Market in Oju LGA around 7 p.m. with the driver driving through Utonkon-Ojapo/Okpoga Road, Ado LGA, Benue State, when the kidnappers stopped them and took 15 passengers into the bush. One person was shot dead when the driver refused to stop.

“They collected their phones to prevent them from contacting their relatives. The bus is at Utonkon Police Station currently, but the passengers’ whereabouts are unknown,” the source said.

Chairman, Oju Jackson Ominyi, who confirmed the incident, said two persons were shot dead while the other two were rescued through the effort of his Okpokwu counterpart.

“I commend the effort of the Okpokwu Chairman for ensuring the rescue of two persons so far, and also his assurance to rescue all remaining 12 abductees.

Meanwhile, the police in the state could not be reached for a reaction.