He Will Be Difficult to Replace, Dignitaries Extol Senator Ezea at Night of Tributes

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Dignitaries from across Enugu State and beyond on Tuesday night paid glowing tributes to the late Senator Okey Ezea, describing him as a principled leader, robust intellectual and tireless advocate for his people, at a Night of Tributes held in his honour in Enugu.

Late Senator Ezea, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District, passed away on November 18, 2025.

Speaking as Chairman of the occasion, Chief Nnia Nwodo, former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said that Ezea lived a life defined by fidelity of conscience, tenacity of purpose and intellectual depth.

“Okey Ezea was humble and connected with every part of Nsukka, especially the downtrodden. He did not impose himself on the people. He understood that politics was deeply flawed, yet he engaged in it to make a difference,” Nwodo said.

According to him, the late senator entered politics purely out of a desire to serve his people and remained undeterred even when his ambition to govern Enugu State did not materialise.

“He was kind, humble, and tirelessly committed to his work. He remains a shining light for all of us,” Nwodo stated while urging the children of the late senator to understand and uphold the legacy of their father.

Also speaking, Senator Victor Umeh, Chairman of the National Burial Committee, described Ezea as a “fallen hero” and a great son of Enugu State who made lasting impacts during his time in public life.

On his part, former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, recalled the late senator’s unwavering commitment to the agitation for the creation of Adada State, noting that Ezea worked relentlessly to mobilise support for the cause.

The burial of the late senator has been scheduled for Friday, February 13, in his hometown of Itchi, Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

In attendance at the event were the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai, Senator Victor Umeh, former Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Ugwu, and the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye and Prof. Osita Ogbu.

Others were former Minister of State, Fidelia Njeze, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu, Prof. Austin Akubue, Senator Chuka Utazi, former and Chief Matthias Omeh, among others.