FG Championing Improved Productivity, Says NPC Boss

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Director-General, National Productivity Centre (NPC), Dr. Nasir Olaitan Raji-Mustapha has said that the federal government was working towards reforming the workforce to become more resourceful, resilient and creative problem-solving.

Owing to this, he urged Nigerians to be committed to efficiency, creativity and innovation

Raji-Mustapha who stated this in his speech to commemorate the World Productivity Day, emphasised the importance of efficiency, creativity and innovation in all aspects of work and life.

He said: “Governments and policy makers are playing a pivotal role in shaping the productivity landscape by creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, investing in education and skills development, and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“By championing initiatives that promote productivity and drive economic development, President Bola Ahmed is laying the groundwork for a more prosperous and sustainable future,” he said.

According to the Director-General, “Today’s rapidly evolving world requires the ability to adapt, innovate and excel. In the face of unprecedented global challenges, this year’s World Productivity Day takes on even greater importance as the new world order underscores the need for resilience, agility and creative problem-solving.”

Mustapha said there was need to adapt to new ways of working and living rooted in the critical role of productivity in overcoming obstacles and driving resilience and sustainability.

He said businesses are embracing digital transformation and prioritising employees’ well-being to enhance productivity and drive sustainable growth.

According to the DG, by leveraging technology, embracing creativity and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, individuals and businesses could help achieve remarkable results and drive positive change in communities.

Apart from the government efforts, Mustapha said organisations were empowering their workforce to deliver high-quality products and services, drive innovation, and stay ahead in a competitive marketplace.

“Individuals are also exploring various strategies to boost their productivity, maintain a healthy work-life balance, enhance their well-being and realise their full potential,” he added.