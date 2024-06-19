Ododo Flags- off Disbursement of Community Fund Revolving Loan

*Charges beneficiaries to utilise loans for farming

The Kogi State Government has flagged off the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) loan disbursement under the ACReSAL project. The scheme, in partnership with the World Bank, is an initiative aimed at addressing the challenges of climate change and support community agricultural efforts.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, in his remarks at the flag off ceremony at the Government House in Lokoja on Wednesday expressed his appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the project and emphasised his administration’s commitment to agricultural development.

The Governor noted that within five months, his administration has implemented various initiatives to enhance agricultural productivity, including the provision of agricultural machineries for mechanization, agricultural inputs, training, and capacity building for farmers.

The CRF loan disbursement prioritizes women, with 70% of the beneficiaries being female.

He urged the ACReSAL CRF beneficiaries to utilize the loan judiciously, stressing that it is designed to support their agricultural endeavors and improve their livelihoods.

Ododo assured that the loan would boost agricultural practices in the catchment areas, leading to increased food production and security.

Earlier in his own remarks,The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, represented by Hon. Jibril Abu, emphasized the importance of partnership for progress, as highlighted in the 17 thematic areas of the SDGs. He commended the Governor for his leadership and commitment to the development of the state.

Also, the State Project Coordinator of ACReSAL, Barr. Ladi Jatto commended the Governor for his total commitment to the success of the project in the state, saying the Governor has made it easy for the people of Kogi to take advantage of the project.

She called on the beneficiaries to make the best of the opportunity presented by the presentation of cheques to them by using the funds for the purpose stipulated.

Each of the cluster group of farmers went home with 25,000 USD each.

The Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Asiwaju Idris Asiru and his Environment and Ecological Management counterpart, Engr Olusegun Joseph, thanked the Governor for paying due attention to the plight of the rural poor.

The Obaro of Kabba and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland also commended the Governor for his efforts in supporting the agricultural sector. They urged the beneficiaries to ensure timely loan repayment, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and community development.

The beneficiaries in their separate remarks expressed their gratitude to Governor Ododo for the unprecedented prompt payment of salaries especially the recent payment of June salary before the Sallah celebration festival saying it’s the first of it’s kind for the workers of the state civil service. They maintained that the salary had delivered multiple positive economic improvements on the living standards of the people.

While appreciating the State Government for the opportunity, the beneficiaries assured Governor Ododo of their determination to ensure judicious use of the loan.

They praised the Governor’s commitment to agricultural development and his dedication to improving the lives of the people of Kogi State.

The CRF loan disbursement is a significant milestone in the state’s agricultural development journey, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of the beneficiaries and the state’s agricultural sector as a whole.