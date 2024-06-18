APC Launches Entrepreneurship Programme to Revamp Nigeria’s Economy

Mary Nnah





In a move to empower young Nigerians and drive social justice, the All Progressives Congress (APC), through its Youth Wing, is set to launch the inaugural Enterprise-Skills Development Training (EDET) Programme.

EDET is an intensive entrepreneurship skills training initiative that promises to transform the nation’s economic landscape, with a star-studded line-up of speakers, including Governor Babajide Sanwoolu and Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to a statement from APC National Youth Leader, Dr. Dayo Israel, the five-day programme will equip over 1,000 young entrepreneurs with the tools and expertise needed to start, scale, and innovate businesses across various industries.

The programme’s highlights include a pitch competition with a $5,000 seed funding prize, fireside chats with successful entrepreneurs, and a comprehensive toolkit that extends beyond ideation.

Participants will also connect with leading mentors, funding sources, and resources for their business success.

This initiative is designed to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, addressing the challenges faced by young Nigerians in realising their business potential.

Through the EDET Programme, the APC aims to create a vibrant ecosystem of young entrepreneurs who will drive economic growth, create jobs, and contribute to national development. The programme’s impact is expected to be felt across various sectors, including technology, agriculture, creative industries, and more.

The EDET Programme is open to all Nigerian youth, regardless of political affiliation or location. Registration is also free.