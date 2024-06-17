Military Pledges to Restore Peace, Army Recruits 6,000 Personnel

*Troops kill four bandits in Kaduna, recover arms, ammunition

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The military high command, yesterday reiterated its pledge to restore peace and security in all the troubled spots across the federation.



In his Eid-Kabir message to the Muslim faithful in Nigeria, the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, said the AFN will continue to adopt both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in their collective efforts to ensure the safety of every Nigerian.



Meanwhile, four terrorists have been killed by troops in Kajuru and Giwa Local Government Areas of Kaduna State. According to Samuel Aruwan, the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement on Sunday, the troops were conducting clearance patrols.



CDS Musa also called on all Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and love for one another. He said: “It is my fervent believe that Nigerians, especially members of the Armed Forces, will continue to abide by the invaluable lessons of sacrifice as exemplified by prophet Ibrahim.



“Let me cease this opportunity to assure everyone that the AFN remains strong and committed to ensuring the restoration of peace and security in Nigeria and its environ.



“The core mandate of the AFN as enshrined in the constitution is to protect the nation from external and internal aggressions. This we have been diligently committed to despite all odds.



“Let me use this opportunity to once again reiterate that the AFN will continue to adopt both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in our collective efforts to ensure the safety of every Nigerian. l therefore wish to call on all Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and love for one another.



“The labours of our past and present heroes must indeed not be in vain. Let me also stress that the AFN belongs to all Nigerians and therefore important for everyone to continue to support their efforts to guarantee the future of our dear country”.



While rejoicing with Muslim faithful on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Kabir, General Musa expressed the belief that the sacrifice of prophet Ibrahim will serves as reference point for loyalty and dedication to Almighty Allah from generations.

He noted that members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), remain committed to the democratic tenets and their loyalty to constituted authority remains constant.



He therefore, applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unflinching support aimed at ensuring the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains the pride of the nation.



“May this auspicious occasion bring us joy, peace and blessings. Happy Eid-Kabir Celebration,” he said.



Also, the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army (NA), has announced the recruitment of additional 6000 personnel into its fold to strengthen its capacity to continue to deny terrorists, bandits and other arm-wielding non-state actors’ freedom of action.



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, said this while addressing young recruits after reviewing the Passing Out Parade of the 86th Regular Recruits Intake at the RSM Hama-Kim Parade Ground, Depot Nigerian Army, Kaduna.



Gen. Lagbaja, explained that the latest recruitment forms a crucial part of Nigerian Army’s solution to the security challenges confronting the nation.



The COAS, in a statement signed by Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the young recruits will form part of Nigerian Army’s solution to the challenge of insurgency in the North East, banditry and cattle rustling in the North West, farmers-herders clashes in the North Central, secessionists agitations and cultism in the South East, militancy and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure in the South South and South West.



Gen. Lagbaja pointed out that the young soldiers will be exposed to advance military training to sharpen their newly acquired skills, adding, that the Nigerian Army has put in place a series of post-Depot courses and training packages to help the soldiers master the array of weapons and equipment in the Nigerian Army’s inventory, as well as other special soldiering skills to become more proficient in the art of war.



The COAS assured that the Army is equally improving existing welfare packages to cater for their quartering, medical, recreational, and educational needs, as well as ensure their career fulfillment.



Admonishing the soldiers, the Army Chief averred that their statutory responsibility is to defend and, if need be, pay the supreme price for the nation.



He charged them to be ready to go wherever and whenever they are ordered to, by land, sea, or air in defence of the nation, stressing, that the noble profession of arms is a commitment to relegate personal comfort and assume duty to country as the primary concern.



“By becoming a soldier, you have accepted the highest call to duty and to abide by the requirements of exceptional discipline, loyalty, integrity, and dedication to duty, all of which are values that have guided your training”, the COAS stated.

Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said in Kajuru LGA, three bandits were killed by troops along Gonna Rogo-Eka axis while one was killed in Giwa.



Aruwan said operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, indicated that the troops encountered the criminals while conducting special clearance patrols in the areas.



He said after an exchange of fire, three of the criminals were summarily neutralised while two AK-47, four AK-47 magazines and 81 rounds of 7.62mm ammunitions were recovered from them.



statement said in Giwa LGA, a bandit confirmed to be an associate of the notorious Buharin Yadi who was neutralised last week, was eliminated by troops of Sector 6, Operation Whirl Punch, during the patrol.



Further according to the statement, “Troops of Sector 6, Operation Whirl Punch, have neutralized a bandit confirmed to be an associate of recently eliminated Buharin Yadi, during a special fighting patrol in Giwa LGA.

“According to the feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops were pulled to Sabon Layi from various locations in Giwa LGA for commencement of the special patrol.

“The troops then projected their force from there to Kidandan. On approaching the village, a bandit was sighted fleeing on a motorcycle.

“The troops gave a chase, and the terrorist was duly neutralised in the engagement which followed around the outskirts of the community.

“Verification of his identity revealed the bandit to be one Daushe, an associate of the recently neutralised kingpin Buharin Yadi.”

Aruwan added that Governor Uba Sani expressed gratitude to the troops for their relentless hard work, and congratulated the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. M.L.D. Saraso, for the latest breakthrough.

The governor encouraged the troops to keep up the tempo towards the complete degradation of terrorist elements.