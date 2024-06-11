Tinubu Approves New Leadership for PSC, NPTF

* Names DIG Hashimu Argungu, PSC chairman

* To appoint other PSC members soon

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd) as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Argungu takes over from Mr Solomon Arase, a former Inspector General of Police (IG).

The president, according to a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, also approved the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd) as member of the commission.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Other members of the PSC will be appointed in due course.

Furthermore, the president has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) with immediate effect.

President Tinubu expects absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall wellbeing of the Nigeria Police and the nation.