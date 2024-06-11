  • Monday, 10th June, 2024

Tinubu Approves New Leadership for PSC, NPTF

Nigeria | 35 mins ago

* Names DIG Hashimu Argungu, PSC chairman

* To appoint other PSC members soon

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd) as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). 

Argungu takes over from Mr Solomon Arase, a former Inspector General of Police (IG).

The president, according to a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, also approved the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd) as member of the commission.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Other members of the PSC will be appointed in due course.

Furthermore, the president has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) with immediate effect.

President Tinubu expects absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall wellbeing of the Nigeria Police and the nation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.