Flavour Father’s Burial: Ubah Blames Soludo for Insecurity in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone, Ifeanyi Ubah, has reacted to the movement of the burial of the father of music star, Flavour, from Anambra State to Enugu State.

Music star, Chinedu Okoli, better known as Flavour, an indigene of Anambra State, had at the weekend said that the insecurity in Anambra State was the reason he moved his father’s burial celebration to Enugu State. ºBut reacting to this, Senator Ubah apologized to the musician for the poor security in the part of Anambra State where he hails from, but stated that the interference of the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, was the reason Umunze, Flavour’s home town, has remained insecure.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategic Communications, Mr. Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, Senator Ubah said: “I apologise to Chinedu Okoli (Mr. Flavour) for missing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the life and time of his father in his hometown.

“I would have secured Orumba and the entire Anambra South senatorial district if the state government hadn’t stopped my security initiative, despite its success in the Nnewi pilot programme.

“The state government’s actions have left my constituents vulnerable to security threats, particularly in areas currently under siege by non-state actors, which would have been liberated by now. I will continue to advocate for the security and well-being of my people, despite the obstacles.

“In 2023, I launched the security initiative aimed at providing comprehensive security coverage for the Anambra South senatorial district.

“Following its success in Nnewi, plans were underway to expand the programme to Orumba North and South, Aguata, Ihiala, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo. However, the state government’s interference halted the initiative’s progress, introducing politics into security matters and prioritising the governor’s second-term bid over the welfare of the people.”

He said Nnewi, where he was able to implement the initiative without hindrance, is today the safest town in Anambra State.

Ubah added: “We used a combination of artificial intelligence, local intelligence, walkie-talkies, and 4G high definition CCTV security networking systems to achieve this.

