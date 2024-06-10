Zamfara Requests More Education Interventions from TETFund

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has requested more interventions from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to complete unfinished projects at its tertiary institutions.

A statement on Sunday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Lawal made the appeal during an official visit to the TETFund headquarters in Abuja.

He said that the Governor made specific requests for interventions at the Zamfara State University and Abdu Gusau Polytechnic noting that the schools have a number projects that were initiated and abandoned by previous administrations.

According to the Governor, “the last time I visited TETFund, I mentioned that we are like Oliver Twist, always asking for more. Today, I am here again to request additional support for some Zamfara tertiary institutions.

“I visited Talata Mafara Local Government Area two weeks ago and saw the projects carried out by TETFund at the Zamfara State University. Unfortunately, there are numerous abandoned projects from the previous governments in the state.

“We’re experiencing issues with accreditations at the Abdu Gusau Polytechnic and we need your support to resolve this.

“Zamfara is grappling with various challenges in addition to the current insecurity situation. When we assumed office last year, employees had not been paid for three months, and our students could not take their WAEC and NECO examinations.

“We also have a number of students on scholarships in Cyprus, India and Sudan who were apparently abandoned, among other urgent matters.

“My government has settled the backlog of salaries, paid the outstanding balance for WAEC and NECO fees and settled payments for students on overseas scholarships.

“We are here to seek your interventions which will go a long way in our efforts to rescue and rebuild Zamfara.”

In his response, the TETFund Executive Secretary, Sonny T. Echono, commended Governor Lawal for his achievements in his first year in office.

According to him, “I want to congratulate you on your one year in office and I want to appreciate and commend you for the work you are doing in government offices, institutions, hospitals and other areas.

“We will review the request from His Excellency and do everything possible. Your diligence in addressing state issues is commendable and shows a high level of seriousness. I want to personally thank you for settling the WAEC and NECO debts.”