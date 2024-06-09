DStv, GOtv Price Hike: MultiChoice Vows to Challenge N150m Fine, Free Subscription in Appeal Court
Alex Enumah in Abuja
MultiChoice Nigeria has resolved to appeal Friday’s ruling of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal in Abuja, which awarded a N150 million fine against it.
The tribunal had fined MultiChoice Nigeria the sum of N150 million for disobeying its order.
The order had restrained the pay-TV company from increasing its monthly subscription, pending the determination of the suit brought before it by an Abuja-based lawyer, Festus Onifade.
The tribunal had also ordered the pay-TV company to provide its Nigerian customers with a one-month free subscription to its DStv and GOtv packages.
But reacting to the judgment through a statement, MultiChoice disagreed with the ruling and vowed to file an appeal against it.
The statement partly reads: “MultiChoice Nigeria is aware of the recent ruling by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal regarding its jurisdiction to entertain a price regulation matter.
“We disagree with the ruling, and will therefore file an appeal against the said ruling.
“As the matter is currently sub-judice, we are restrained from making further comments,” the company added.