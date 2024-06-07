Oriental Energy Installs Climate Monitoring/Observation Station in UNIUYO

Okon Bassey in Uyo

An indigenous oil firm, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, yesterday handed over the first phase of a climate monitoring and observation station in the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to the school.

The facility installed at the main campus of the university is expected to provide practical experience in the various components of climatology and climate change studies in the university.

It is also to encourage research in climate-related studies across several disciplines within the university and lay the fountain for the introduction of capacity building programmes on climate and meteorology for internal and external clients.

The Managing Director of the oil firm, Mr. Mustafa Indimi, who hand over the facility to the management of the university, said the project was the company’s contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 13 as adopted by the United Nations in 2015.

Indimi, represented by the Head of External Relations, Mr. Kazeem Koleoso, said the company is committed to partnering the government and the private sector to combat the negative effects of climate change in the country.

According to him, “In specific terms, SDG13(Climate Action) requires that urgent steps are taken by the public and private sectors to combat climate change and its impacts, by mitigating it’s effects, promoting adaptation, and increasing resilience to climate-related hazards.

“This is very important because every person in every country and in every continent of the world will be impacted by the negatives effects of climate change.

“Beyond donating the climate monitoring and observation station to the University of Uyo, Oriental Energy has been taking significant steps to reduce its environmental footprints, especially through our de-carbonation journey.

“We have continued to make progress towards the reduction of emissions from our operations. Our approach to flare reduction is in line with industry standards.

“We are also taking actions to improve our monitoring of carbon emissions, especially when it comes to methane. We are currently reviewing plans to eliminate flaring at our Ebok field while development plans for Okwok field include a zero-flare concept from the start.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Professor Oby Lilian Orogbu, commended Oriental Energy for donating the facility to the university.

Orogbu noted that the company has contributed to environmental sustainability and scientific research in Nigeria.

She said: “Procuring the equipment and ensuring installation of this station demonstrates the company’s clear understanding of the environmental challenges we face and the willingness to be part of the solution.

“As such, this CSR initiative goes beyond simple writing a cheque, it is indeed a strategic investment in our future.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time globally. Accurate data is essential for understanding climate pattern, predicting future changes, and developing effective migration and adaptation strategies.

“This station, in the Committee’s opinion, will provide valuable data for researchers, policy makers, and the public.”

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, thanked Oriental Energy for the gesture, saying it will help the institution deepen it’s exploits in areas of climatology research.

Ndaeyo urged the company to commence the second phase of the project to optimise the usability and effectiveness of the station.

According to him, “Therefore, like Oliver Twist, I, on behalf of the University of Uyo community, appeal to our donor to please direct the commencement of the second phase of the project which is the building and monitoring aspect.

“The phase two of the project, when completed, will provide a shade or accommodation for students while undertaking practical studies at the station, especially during the rainy season.”