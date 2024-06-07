CRC Credit Bureau Appoints Owoade Chairman Board of Directors

CRC Credit Bureau has announced the appointment of Mr. Joel Owoade as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Owoade, currently the Group Chief Credit Officer at United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, was unanimously appointed during the board meeting held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Owoade, it said in a statement, brings over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, “with a strong background in credit risk management, strategic planning, and regulatory compliance. His extensive knowledge and expertise will be instrumental in steering CRC Credit Bureau towards achieving its strategic objectives and enhancing its role as a critical player in the Nigerian financial ecosystem.

“Owoade holds an M.Sc. in Banking & Finance from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and qualified as a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 1991. Additionally, he serves as the Vice President of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria. His academic background and professional qualifications have equipped him with a deep understanding of the financial landscape, enabling him to make significant contributions to the institutions he has served.”

“I am deeply honored by this appointment and grateful for the confidence the board has placed in me. CRC Credit Bureau has a vital role in Nigeria’s financial infrastructure, and I am excited to work with the talented team here to enhance our service offerings, promote financial inclusion, and contribute to the growth and stability of the Nigerian economy,” said Owoade.

Mr. Owoade succeeds Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, Acting Group Managing Director/CEO of First Bank of Nigeria, who has served out his term with distinction as Chairman. Under Mr. Alebiosu’s leadership, CRC Credit Bureau made significant strides in improving the quality and accessibility of credit information in Nigeria. His tenure was marked by a commitment to innovation, customer service, and stakeholder engagement. The board extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Alebiosu for his exceptional contributions and dedication.