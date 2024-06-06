Stakeholders Applaud Alaro for Repositioning Nigeria’s Economy

Kayode Tokede

It was a gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders across the private and public sectors at the recently held Alaro City Trade Summit, to discuss strategies to transform the Nigerian business ecosystem into one that is production driven.

Alaro City Managing Director, Yomi Ademola stated that Alaro City has been deliberate in its efforts to provide an enabling environment for businesses.

Critical road infrastructure investments within Alaro City and connections to the Lekki Expressway and Deep Sea Port allow businesses to optimize manufacturing and foster trade with partners across Nigeria and around the world. He added that businesses enjoy an increase in profit of approximately 43% from the various Free Zone tax incentives when they establish their businesses in Alaro City, “he said.

Ademola further stated that Alaro City has a good track record of productivity with SMEs, international companies, multinationals, and domestic players as a distribution and production hub.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Lagos State, Mr Mosopefolu George, stated that the Lagos State Government was proud of the level of progress made in Alaro City, especially from the project kick-off to the current level of export activities.

He stated that the Lekki Free Zone in which Alaro City operates is within the fastest growing corridor in West Africa, hence the deliberate investment by the Government in critical developments, which include road upgrades, transportation and the 4th Mainland bridge for seamless accessibility.