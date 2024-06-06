NNPC Foundation, Katsina Govt Partner to Plant One Million Trees

•UN names Nigerian tech firm in its ‘100 Voices for Our Planet’ list

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Foundation has revealed that it has partnered Katsina State government to plant one million trees in the State, as part of efforts to tackle desertification.

Its Managing Director, Emmanuella Arukwe, disclosed this yesterday, in Abuja, at the Climate Action Grand Finale with National Child Parliament Mock Council organised by Save the Children’s Generation Hope Campaign in partnership with Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to celebrate 2024 World Environment Day.

She said Nigeria, according to the United Nations, has the highest deforestation rate in the world, with an estimated 3.7 per cent of its forest lost every year.

Arukwe, added that 15 out of the 36 States, predominantly in the northern part of the country, are affected by desertification and 63.3 per cent of the country’s entire land mass suffers desert encroachment.

She revealed the Foundation’s plan to mitigate land erosion, desertification and drought by vegetating the environment through aggressive tree planting campaigns and exercises, through collaboration and partnership with various and relevant government agencies.

Arukwe stated: “Our school tree planting campaigns will involve over 500 school children in select parts of the country who will be provided with tree seedlings for planting, which will be carried out simultaneously in the identified schools during the WED events.

“Based on criticality and needs assessment, we have commenced engagements with the Katsina State Government to plant one million trees in the state, as part of our efforts to tackle desertification. We will be embarking on the first phase in July this year.”

Also, the Children’s Parliament has called for the integration of climate change education into school curricula and community programs to raise awareness about sustainable practices and climate impacts.

It also called for the development of robust early warning systems and community-based disaster preparedness strategies to mitigate the impacts of extreme weather events.

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) has named Co-Net, a Nigerian technology company, as the top initiative in its “100 Voices for Our Planet” list.

The UN recognition acknowledged Co-Net’s efforts in addressing environmental issues, such as deforestation and waste management.

The company’s initiatives also included tree planting campaigns worldwide.

The recognition came after Co-Net developed a digital solution platform that replaces paper business cards, reducing waste and promoting eco-friendly practices.

The platform allows individuals and organisations to manage contact information digitally, eliminating the need for paper-based business cards.

Co-Net’s innovation has set a standard for environmental responsibility in the tech industry.

The company’s commitment to sustainability has made a significant impact, and its recognition by the UN reinforces its leadership in the field.

The company, founded by Dr. Godwin Omage, aimed at reducing reliance on paper and promote sustainable living.

Omage emphasised the importance of eco-conscious living and urged individuals and organisations to adopt sustainable practices.