PSC Releases List of Successful Applicants as IGP Clarifies Position on State Police

The leadership of the Police Service Commission (PSC), said it has approved and released the list of 10,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission, also noted that merit, gender sensitivity, and federal character were its guiding principles, in the selection of the10,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission, also noted that it has received the report of the Police Recruitment Board, which revealed that “9,000 applicants were approved for recruitment for General Duty, while, 1,000 applicants were recruited for the Specialists cadre”.

Dr. Solomon Arase, Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), in a statement, signed by Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said, the Commission worked with guidance from relevant stakeholders including the Nigeria Police Force, the National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission, to ensure fairness and justice in the recruitment process.

He noted that the collaboration with major stakeholders, ensured equity in the spread of successful candidates across the 774 local government areas of the country.

This is as, the top echelon of the Nigerian Police Force, said that the force will abide by whatever decision the federal government will take on the issue of state police.

Mr. Olukayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police, said this while on a working visit to Lagos State.

Represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police, South West, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, the IGP, said, the force decided to explain its position on state police, in view of many opinions and views the matter had generated.

Mr. Egbetokun, charged officers and men to continue in their job as stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution.

He also tasked them to be disciplined, hardworking, respect human rights, and carry out their duties in the best professional ways.

Meanwhile, the statement by Police Service Commission (PSC), read in part: “The Police Service Commission has approved and released the list of 10,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force. The Commission today, Tuesday, June 4th, 2024 received the report of the Police Recruitment Board. 9,000 applicants were approved for recruitment for General Duty while 1,000 applicants were recruited for the Specialists cadre.

“To ensure fairness and justice in the recruitment process, the commission worked with guidance from relevant stakeholders including the Nigeria Police Force, the National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission. The commission had earlier inaugurated a Recruitment Board – a broad-based stakeholders body populated by representatives from the Commission, the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry of Police Affairs, Federal Character Commission, Police Colleges and the Police Trust Fund to Superintendent over the recruitment process and report back to the Commission.

“Interested Nigerian youths were invited to apply online for consideration for the subsequent stages of the exercise through paid advertisements in several national media. Interested applicants were given six weeks to conclude the online applications (15th October to 26th November 2023) in line with the Federal Character requirements.

“A total of 609,886 applications were received while 416,323 applicants who met the advertised requirements were shortlisted for the second stage of the exercise which was physical and document screening. This stage held in the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory between Monday, 8th to Monday 29th January 2024.

“The Commission, after the physical and credentials screening, shortlisted 171,956 applicants who met the requirements for the Computer Based Tests (CBT) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB an organisation renowed for its expertise in computer-based tests”.

“15,447 General duty applicants who did well in the CBT, the Chairman said, were further invited for medical screening to determine their health status.”

He noted that the 55,645 specialists who were shortlisted from the physical and credentials screening were subjected to practical tests and later medical screening.

Each stage of the recruitment process, he said was carried out with a high level of scrutiny and care.

He said: “A total of 10000 applicants made up of 9000 General Duty and 1000 Specialists were recommended for final selection. The selection of specialists was done in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force on the need assessment ensuring capability and balance of geographical representation”.

The commission’s chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, said, the rigorous recruitment process was to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force and to reinforce its commitment to community rooted and service-oriented policing.

According to him, “I am filled with optimism because these young men and women represent the future of our nation’s security and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that their journey begins on a foundation of integrity, transparency and excellence”.

Speaking on the mental and physical health of the men, the IGP said, the officer in Charge of Police Medical had been given orders to carry out mental and psychological test on personnel for better performance.

He also warned the personnel against misuse of firearms, stressing that such should be used responsibly in strict accordance with the law.

Egbetokun, said, the force was already working with some consultants on befitting accommodation for the officers and men, adding that very soon, the personnel would access their own homes.

The IGP tasked personnel of the force to always work harmoniously with other security agencies, to provide good security for all Nigerians.

He further cautioned his officers and men against rivalry with other security agents, stressing that Nigeria Police alone cannot provide the needed security for Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the PSC Chairman, said, the entire process reflects a deliberate effort to build a Police Force that is competent, reliable and truly representative of the best that Nigeria has to offer.

He noted that the final selection process was meticulously structured to ensure fairness and inclusivity with 10 candidates selected from each of the 774 local government areas as advised by the National Assembly in its Plenary decision of Thursday February 29th 2024 aimed at creating a representative and diverse Police Force.

Dr. Arase further noted that to uphold the highest standards of confidentiality, the list of successful candidates must be presented to the public in a manner compliant with the Nigeria Data Protection Act of 2023.

This, he noted, will ensure that the personal data of the recruits who are entering a sensitive security organisation, remain secure, thereby protecting their personal and family safety.

He therefore invited the candidates to check the status of their application through the Police Service Commission dedicated Web page which can be accessed on computers and mobile devices on www.policeservicecommission.cloud

Speaking on cultism in Lagos State, IGP Egbetokun, urged the men to be proactive by reaching out and engaging the youths in the areas of their command to lecture them on the dangers of cultism.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, said all security architecture put in place in collaboration with stakeholders had brought down crime rate in the state.

Mr. Fayoade, who welcomed the DIG to the command, said: “It is, however, gratifying to note that since the introduction of people centered, collaborative and co-operative, crime prevention strategies by the commissioner of police, crime and criminal activities in the state has reduced drastically.

“The strategies adopted include: prevention strategies e.g. (intelligence raids of criminal hideouts, cordon and search) etc. intelligence led policing. Use of modern technology device(s) (scientific aid) to track down dangerous criminals e.g. kidnappers, armed robbers, car hijackers etc. Extensive and Intensive Patrol and Community Policing Strategy amongst others”.