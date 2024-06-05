Fubara’s Government a Sham, Says Rivers APC Chairman

•Dares governor to probe Wike’s administration

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has described the Siminalayi Fubara’s administration in the state as a sham, denying congratulating the governor for his developmental strides in the state as speculated in social media.

The APC chairman who spoke yesterday, while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, dared Governor Fubara to probe the administration of ex-Governor Nyesom Wike.

Speaking on the achievements of Governor Fubara in the past one year, Okocha said he could not congratulate “a government that is in intensive care unit”, saying that the report in the media space “was concocted by purveyors of wickedness whose intention is an attempt to malign my name by showing me off as one who speaks from both sides of my mouth”.

He said he would not praise a government that allegedly expends public funds without a budget.

His words: “I want to say to you clearly that the administration of Rivers State

today, under Governor Siminalayi Fubara, is a sham. Take it in a scale of 1 to 10, he scored minus zero. In other words, it is apt to say that we have relapsed to the days of primitive administrations in our political history”.

He also denied the rumour that he had fallen out with Wike and had congratulated Fubara, querying – “How can I, Okocha, as a person or as leader of the APC ever congratulate such a governor?”

Okocha alleged that under Governor Fubara, companies are leaving in droves, industries are closing down because of the fear of the unknown in the state.

According to him, “The achievements of Governor Fubara known to me is the fact that he has traversed the 23 local councils of Rivers State in what he dubbed, “Thanksgiving for Supreme Court Victory”, that’s his own achievement and it amounts to nothing other than profligacy and throwing away of Rivers fund”.

Speaking on the plan to probe the past administration, Okocha said that the governor should first drop his immunity before starting a probe because if Wike mentioned him as a witness, the law may not allow him to appear because of immunity clause.

He also laughed off the probe talk, saying Fubara was yet to vacate the court order that prevented state governors and former governors of the state from being probed.

The APC chieftain said Fubara was targeting Wike as he said Chibuike Amaechi targeted his predecessor (Peter Odili) while Wike targeted Amaechi.

Okocha, who had earlier called for the Fubara’s impeachment, said the governor’s huge projects amounted to zero so long as the budget from which he spends is considered illegitimate for not being tabled before the defected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He insisted that all projects commissioned by Fubara were Wike’s, his anger being that Fubara did not credit Wike as initiator. He called it project plagiarism.

“If any media man or government official can show the world any single project Fubara started and finished in his first year, I would apologise to him and congratulate him for one year in office”.

Okocha who could not claim that the defected lawmakers were his APC members now as he used claim openly said only membership card and name in a party’s register would prove the party the one belonged, thus lending credence that the APC has vomited the defected lawmakers back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).