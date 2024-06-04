  • Tuesday, 4th June, 2024

Unilorin Expels 100-level Student over Alleged Demand of Ransom on Missing Mate

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The authorities of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, have expelled a 100-level student of the institution, Olanrewaju AbdulKadir, for allegedly demanding ransom from the parent of his missing colleague.

The expulsion of AbdulKadir was confirmed in the weekly bulletin of the university signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Kunle Akogun, and made available to journalists in Ilorin yesterday.

AbdulKadir, the expelled student with matriculation number 22/52HL004, is a first year student in the Department of Information Technology, Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences of the university.

The university has also rusticated a 400-level student, Segun Micheal Oyewole, for beating a fellow female student.

Oyewole, who was rusticated for one academic session, is in the Department of Counselling Education in the Faculty of Education of the university.

