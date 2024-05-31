Bago Slashes Registration Fees For Students of Kure University by 50%

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, has approved the reduction of registration fees for all students studying in the Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna by 50%.

The governor’s action is said to be part of the administration’s efforts to ease the burden on parents following the removal of fuel subsidy.

A statement by the Pro- Chancellor of the university Professor Muhammed Yahaya Kuta, made available to newsmen in Minna on Friday, said the governor’s gesture was also aimed at “alleviating the compounding financial hardships of parents”.

Governor Bago stated that all students studying regular courses in the institution were also to enjoy the total relief of a 50% reduction of their registration fees in the ongoing 2023/2024 academic session.

According to Professor Kuta, the decision would reduce the effect of the current economic hardship on passionate students and their parents, who may be suffering from the consequences of fuel subsidy removal and economic hardship.

While congratulating the students, parents, and the people of Niger state on the development, the governor expressed the hope that the beneficiaries and entire people of the state will lend their unflinching support and cooperation to the administration.

The governor also implored beneficiaries of the government’s “kind gesture” to reciprocate it by being more committed to their studies for the development of the state and humanity at large.

The Abdulkhadir Kure University is the 63rd state university in Nigeria and the 270th university in the country.

It was accredited by the National Universities Commission in September 2023.