  • Thursday, 30th May, 2024

Winners Emerge in West Africa Innovation Awards

Business | 2 hours ago

 Raheem Akingbolu

Top organisations and brands in the West Africa sub-region have bagged the West Africa Innovation (WAI) Awards at the 13th edition of the Awards in Lagos recently.

The event, which took place in Lagos witnessed the crème d’ crème of the corporate titans in attendance, including the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Prudential, Mrs. Catherine Nwosu  and the Managing Director of Meyer Plc, Dr. David Onabajo.

The event kicked off with a welcome address by the Project Director, West Africa Innovation Awards, Mr. Abidemi Adesanya, who spoke about the strategic importance of the event.

According to him, “Today’s event is geared towards encouraging greater innovation, creativity and more importantly, applauding Customer Service excellence, an effective marketing strategy that delivers results.”

Prior to award presentations, Nwosu shared her company’s accomplishments during the CEO share experience segment. Managing Director of Meyer Plc Mr. Onabajo, and Managing Director of Reliance Microfinance Bank, Mr. Jimoh Osabiyi, followed suit and their presentations drew applause from the crowd.

