UBEC Reiterates FG’s Commitment to Transform Basic Education  

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has restated the commitment of the federal government to transform basic education in the country based on the results of groundbreaking research to be coordinated by the Digital Resource Centre of the commission.

He stated this during a two-day workshop on Research Proposals Screening and Execution Modalities organised by the Digital Resource Centre.

In a statement by UBEC spokesperson Mr. David Apeh, Bobboyi explained that the commission is making conscious efforts to focus on research in recognition of its pivotal role and potential to revolutionise the basic education subsector in Nigeria.

Speaking at the workshop’s opening ceremony, Prof. Bashir Galadanci, the National Coordinator of the Digital Resource Centre, emphasised the transformative power of research for national development, particularly in the context of using digital and smart technologies to promote quality basic education in the country.

He underscored the centre’s commitment to enhancing training, content development, and research, expressing optimism that the workshop would produce strategies and desired next steps for implementing the centre’s research framework.

For her part, the Head of Research and Development of the UBEC Digital Resource Centre, Dr. Phebe Veronica Jatau, explained that the workshop was aimed at reviewing recommended research topics and eliciting germane feedback from the screening committee, which would help the centre conduct world-class research on the use of digital technologies to promote basic education delivery.