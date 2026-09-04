Aiyedatiwa Ushers in New Era of Digital Governance with Ondo Pay

The Ondo State Government officially launched Ondo Pay, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled human resources and payroll platform, designed to modernise workforce administration, strengthen payroll integrity and improve the experience of civil servants across the state.

The launch of the new product marks a major step in the administration’s drive to build a more innovative, responsive, and data-led public service.

Speaking at the launch, the Head of Service of Ondo State, Chief Segun Odusanya, described the platform as more than a technology project and underscored the quality of information required to make it effective.

He said: “Good governance requires good information, and good information begins with reliable records.”

Chief Odusanya said the system would create a stronger foundation for managing personnel records, support better workforce planning, enable timely decision-making and reduce delays associated with traditional procedures. He also acknowledged the contributions of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the technical team, and the state’s partners, as well as the governor’s support and vision in advancing reforms that strengthen the machinery of government.

He urged Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Personnel Officers, and all other stakeholders to provide the leadership required for effective implementation, stressing that the system must be properly utilised, maintained and continuously improved. He further called for the highest standards of accuracy, confidentiality, security, and professionalism in the handling of personnel information.

According to a statement, Ondo Pay brings employee records, salary computation, approvals, reporting, payroll processing, and pension migration into one secure and centralised environment. Its SmartApps AI mobile self-service application will also allow authorised employees to access payslips, view salary and deduction details, update permitted personal information, submit requests and receive payroll notifications without repeated visits to payroll or administrative offices.

The platform is expected to give government an accurate and up-to-date view of its workforce while reducing manual calculations, paperwork, payroll errors, duplicate or non-genuine records and unauthorised payments.

Through controlled access, authentication, auditable workflows and the integration of Bank Verification Number information, the system will support better control of personnel expenditure and provide timely reports for budgeting, workforce planning and decision-making.

The initiative reflects the reform agenda of His Excellency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, whose administration continues to deploy technology to strengthen government institutions and improve public service delivery. It positions Ondo State at the forefront of subnational digital transformation by connecting innovation directly to accountability, efficiency and better outcomes for public servants and citizens.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, has been central to advancing the accountability and efficiency objectives behind the platform.

By promoting stronger payroll controls, reliable management information

and a clear audit trail for payroll activities, approvals and changes, the Ministry of Finance is helping the state protect public funds, reduce leakages and convert improved expenditure control into measurable fiscal and revenue gains that are redirected to priority services and workforce development.

For Ondo State civil servants, the benefits include faster and more predictable personnel and payroll processes,

improved access to payroll information, quicker resolution of complaints and requests, and more accurate payment of salaries and deductions. For Government, the platform offers a single reliable source of workforce and payroll data, improved wage-bill control and stronger evidence for planning, deployment, capacity development, and resource allocation.

The overall objective of Ondo Pay is to help the State pay the right employee, the right amount, at the right time, while strengthening accountability and enabling evidence-based workforce decisions.