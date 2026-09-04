Defence Minister Calls for Increased Security Investment to Accelerate Technology Integration into Defence Capabilities

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Major General Christopher Musa (Retd.), has called for increased security investment to accelerate the integration of technology, human, doctrinal and institutional capacity into our defence capabilities.

General Musa also said the Ministry of Defence remains focused on strengthening defence capabilities, advancing military modernisation, and ensuring that the Armed Forces are adequately positioned to respond to the demands of the security environment.

Speaking at the Second Policy Colloquium organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with Saban Media Services, the Minister said the theme of this year’s Policy Colloquium speaks to the need for a defence and security posture that remains responsive to changing threats, harnesses technological advancement, and reinforces the institutions that underpin national security and democratic order.

The Minister said Nigeria’s strategic frontier is increasingly shaped by security challenges that cut across the land, maritime, air and cyber domains.

General Musa stressed that addressing these challenges requires a more integrated defence posture, supported by effective intelligence coordination, joint operations, and interoperability across the Armed Forces and other relevant security institutions.

He said: “Our defence architecture must remain agile and forward-looking, with the capacity to anticipate threats, respond decisively, and protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and vital national interests.

“Technology is increasingly becoming a decisive factor in defence and national security. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber capabilities and other emerging technologies are transforming military operations and altering the strategic environment.

“Nigeria must therefore remain at the forefront of these developments by investing in relevant technologies and strengthening the human, doctrinal and institutional capacity required to integrate them into our defence capabilities.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, represented by the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, said cognitive security has become an important component of national security.

The Minister said artificial intelligence presents enormous opportunities for development, innovation, education, and national security.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recognises technology and innovation as important drivers of Nigeria’s development under the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the convener of the Colloquium, Mrs Leah Katung-Babatunde, said that today’s sovereign frontier extends far beyond geography, adding: “It stretches into the digital domain, across automated systems, satellite networks, algorithmic landscapes, and the information ecosystems that sustain civic trust.”

She said artificial intelligence, cyber infrastructure, geospatial analytics, and autonomous capabilities present unmatched opportunities to protect the national footprint.

According to her, without clear policy governance, ethical oversight, and local technological depth, these same tools introduce novel vulnerabilities.

The Second Policy Colloquium is themed: “Securing the Sovereign Frontier: Strategic Defence Architecture, Emerging Technologies and Democratic Integrity in Nigeria”.