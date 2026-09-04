FG Announces Two Weeks Closure of First Niger Bridge for Repairs

To install CCTV for surveillance

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Federal Ministry of Works, Anambra State Field Headquarters has officially announced the closure of the First Niger Bridge in Onitsha for the commencement of repair works.

The closure is coming after last week’s visit by the Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi who inspected a vandalized section of the bridge, which had bolts and iron rods stolen by scavengers.

An official press release by the Federal Ministry Of Works, Anambra State Field Headquarters, which was signed by the State Controller, Mr Timothy Emenike, stated that the bridge would be closed for two weeks, starting from Monday 7 September 2026.

The release read: “The attention of the general public, motorists and other road users is hereby drawn to the deteriorated condition of the First Niger Bridge, Onitsha, particularly the carriageway surface and certain bridge components affected by vandalization, including portions of the expansion joint steelworks and stanchion/steel truss nuts and bolts.

“During his recent working visit to Anambra State. the Honourable Minister of Works. Sen Engr David Nweze Umahi, expressed serious concern over the condition of the bridge and directed the immediate commencement of emergency maintenance and rehabilitation works to restore the facility to a safe and properly motorable condition.

“Accordingly, Messrs SKECC, the contractor handling the Km 0+000 Km 20+000 section of the Onitsha-Enugu Dual Carageway has been directed to immediately commence emergency maintenance works on the First Niger Bridge.

“The First Niger Bridge will be fully closed to traffic from Monday, 7” September 2026, and the emergency maintenance works are expected to be completed by Monday, 21st September 2026. In view of the nature and urgency of the intervention, motorists and other road users are hereby advised and directed to use the Second Niger Bridge route through Obosi towards Asaba, Delta State and other destinations beyond, throughout the closure period.

“Appropriate traffic diversion arrangements, road signs, safety barners, traffic-control personnel and other necessary safety measures will be deployed to guide motorists and ensure the safety of road users, construction personnel and other members of the public.

“Motorists are strongly advised to obey all temporary traffic signs and diversion instructions, approach the construction and diversion zones with caution, reduce speed and avoid reckless overtaking.”

The ministry said part of the work to be done on the bridge include; Milling/removal of the existing deteriorated asphalt surfacing, laying of approximately 40mm asphalt wearing course and necessary associated maintenance and safety works on the bridge.

Also, the maintenance will include the installation of solar powered streetlights and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to monitor activities of vandals on the bridge, installation and deployment of appropriate traffic-control and diversion measures with the objective to ensure safety, smooth driving and significantly reduce the traffic difficulties currently experienced around the First Niger Bridge axis.

The ministry said the work will be done at day and night to ensure speed, and apologized for the inconveniences this may cost businesses and road users, promising to strengthen the integrity of the bridge for safety of all.