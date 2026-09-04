Sokoto Moves to Tame Farmer-Herder Tensions

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRESS) has launched a fresh drive to de-escalate farmer-herder conflicts in Sokoto State with a training programme for 110 key community actors on Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms.

The engagement, which was held in Sokoto, was organised by L-PRESS in partnership with Khadilad Support Services. It brought together traditional rulers, pastoralists, crop farmers, host communities, and government officials drawn from across the state.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the state Project Coordinator of L-PRESS, Mr. Surajo Abubakar, said the training was designed to equip participants with practical tools for early warning, dialogue facilitation, mediation and conciliation before disputes spiral into violence.

According to him, the initiative is part of L-PRESS’ broader mandate to strengthen livestock productivity while building community resilience. “The measure of success will ultimately be how much of this knowledge is translated into practical action in our villages and markets,” Abubakar stated.

He lamented that unresolved resource-use conflicts have continued to fuel killings, property destruction, dis-placement and the collapse of livelihoods in many rural communities.

“We are not supposed to be driven into violence. Peace must be deliberately built,” he added.

Abubakar stressed that sustainable peace cannot be achieved by government alone. He listed farmers, herders, traditional institutions, local government councils, security agencies and civil society organisations as critical pillars in the conflict prevention architecture.

The coordinator explained that L-PRESS views ADR as a core component of resilience building, saying: “It provides stakeholders with practical mechanisms through negotiation, mediation and conciliation to address grievances and find peaceful solutions.”

He recalled that L-PRESS had, in 2024, inaugurated conflict resolution committees at both state and local government levels in Sokoto State. Members of those committees, he noted, are routinely engaged to deepen their understanding of dispute trends and resolution pathways.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Alhaji Bello Wamakko, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting livestock production. He cited ongoing investments in dam construction, demarcation of new cattle routes, and the rehabilitation of encroached grazing areas.

Wamakko added that the government has also been providing subsidised inputs to pastoralists across the state, charging traditional and community leaders to take ownership of the ADR knowledge and deploy it to settle differences before they degenerate.

Responding on behalf of the participants, the District Head of Bodinga, Alhaji Bello Abdulrauf, described the training as timely. He said it would enhance their capacity to manage disputes and also help in sensitising the public on the objectives of L-PRESS and peaceful coexistence in host communities.