Iragbiji Ruling Houses Hail Aragbiji As Court Nullifies Lagbua’s Recognition

Funmi Ogundare

The four recognised ruling houses of Iragbiji have commended the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi Odundun IV, for his leadership in the legal battle that culminated in the Osun State High Court, Iragbiji Judicial Division, nullifying the 2025 decision of the state government recognising the Lagbua Family as the fifth ruling house.

The commendation followed a judgment by the Osun State High Court, Iragbiji Judicial Division, which set aside the 2025 decision of the Osun State government recognising the Lagbua family as the fifth ruling house in Iragbiji.

The judgment, delivered on August 21, 2026, by Justice G.O. Lawal in Suit No. HIR/3/2025, reaffirmed the four ruling houses previously recognised by the state government — Ajibode, Ogunmolu, Osungbemi and Arodoye.

The Press Secretary to the Aragbiji, Adetayo Samson Aderibigbe, in a statement, explained that the case was instituted by representatives of the four recognised ruling houses following the state government’s decision in 2025 to reopen and approve the recommendation of the 2010 Aderibigbe judicial panel of inquiry, which had proposed the inclusion of the Lagbua family as a fifth ruling house.

The court, he noted, found that the government had already considered and rejected the request of the Lagbua family in 2013.

According to the statement, “The government had communicated the decision through an official letter and subsequently published it in the Osun State Gazette, effectively bringing the earlier panel process to an end.

“Justice Lawal held that the government could not reopen the matter and approve the old panel report in 2025 without following the appropriate legal process.”

The court, the statement added, also found that the four recognised ruling houses were not given notice or an opportunity to be heard before the 2025 decision was taken, amounting to a breach of their rights.

“Consequently, the court set aside the January 29, 2025 decision of the Osun State Executive Council (SEC) recognising the Lagbua family as the fifth ruling house.

“It also nullified the 2025 White Paper and the consequential amendment to the Aragbiji of Iragbiji chieftaincy declaration arising from the decision,” it said.

Aderibigbe described the judgment as significant to the people of Iragbiji and said it underscored the importance of government decisions being taken in accordance with the law, due process and the principles of fair hearing.

He also commended Oba Olabomi for what he described as exemplary leadership, wisdom and commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the ancient town.

“His Majesty’s leadership continues to demonstrate the importance of responsible traditional leadership in preserving the history, heritage and unity of Iragbiji. His efforts and stewardship will remain part of the enduring legacy of his reign,” the press secretary stated.