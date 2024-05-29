To Bolster Power Sector Manpower, NDPHC Graduates 12 Interns in Abuja

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





To boost the much-needed manpower in the power sector in Nigeria, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) yesterday graduated 12 engineering interns.

At the event which took place in Abuja, the Managing Director of the organisation Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, said the scheme was meant to bolster the skills needed to ensure the sector progresses.

Ugbo explained that although the NDPHC cannot employ everyone to work in the company, the programme which is in its second year, trains brilliant engineering graduates in the country .

He said: “I have received a number of good testimonials from the Chief Operating Officers of the power plants and we could see that you did well. All I can say is keep it up.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, NDPHC, Nkechi Mba said the young engineers were sent to NDPHC power plants located in Sapele, Calabar, Omotosho and Ihovbor in Benin for internship.

She explained that the interns over the period of one year had not only honed their technical skills but had also demonstrated remarkable resilience, innovation and dedication to the field of engineering.

She noted that the programme was designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical industry experience, providing a robust platform for the graduates to develop competences in real world settings.

The power plants in Calabar, Omotosho, Sapele and Ihovbor, she said, served as a dynamic learning environment where the interns could immerse themselves in the complexities and challenges of power generation and distributions.

In her remarks, General Manager, Human Resources, NDPHC, Olufunke Nwankwo said throughout their time with the organisation, the interns engaged in hands-on projects, collaborated with experienced professionals, and contributed to the continuous improvement of our operations.

“They have embraced the culture of safety, efficiency, and sustainability that NDPHC stands for, ensuring that they are well-equipped to become the next generation of leaders in the power sector,” she explained.

Describing it as a significant milestone in the lives of the ‘outstanding’ young engineers, she thanked all those who were instrumental to the success of the programme for their unwavering support and guidance.

“Your commitment to nurturing these young engineers has not only enriched their professional growth but has also strengthened the future of the power industry.

“Today is a celebration of your accomplishments and a testament to the bright future that lies ahead for each of you. NDPHC is proud to have been a part of your journey, and we are confident that you will make significant contributions to the power Sector and beyond,” Nwankwo stated.