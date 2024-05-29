Make Informed Decisions in Pursuit of Personal Devt, Kwara Gov Charges Youths

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has charged Nigerian youth to make informed decisions in their pursuit of personal development, and be guided that whatever their decisions are will impact on the larger society.

Speaking in Ilorin at the 1st Kwara Adolescents and Youth Intellectual Summit 2024 Tuesday, the governor noted that the demography is most significant for the country considering their numerical strength, asking them to always engage in productive ventures.

“As you move from adolescence to youth and full adulthood, I want you to make informed choices and take full responsibility for who you want to be and the kind of country you would like to call your fatherland. That is why this conference is about empowering tomorrow, transforming perspectives, healing minds, and shaping governance,” the governor said through the Commissioner for Water Resources, Usman Yunusa Lade, who represented him.

“Whatever decisions you make about education and personal development, hard work and honesty, ethical values, protecting family name, and productive use of your time will determine who you become tomorrow and whether our country will be greater than it is.

“As digital natives, we admit that you understand technology and you want to make the most use of the opportunities it offers. Make your virtual communities more conducive for all to coexist, devoid of bullying and other toxic behaviours. Importantly, please note that there is life outside of the new media. Explore the physical world where things are more real and the veils behind the screens are nonexistent.”

Graced by the Kwara First Lady, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, state parliamentarians and cabinet members, the Summit with the theme ‘Empowering Tomorrow, Transforming Perspectives, Healing Minds and Shaping Governance’, featured several segments of high interests including lectures and technical sessions.

The programme was organized by the Ministry of Youth Development and the Office of Special Adviser on Youth Engagement, Hon. Muhammed Attairu.

AbdulRazaq enjoined the younger persons to shun drug abuse, violent crimes or membership of secret cults and negative obsession with or misuse of social media.

He commended the Commissioner for Youth Development, Nafisat Musa Buge and her team for putting the programme together, while also thanking other personalities that contributed to its success.

“I want you to take time to reflect on the theme of this conference. Create a mutually supportive circle of friends. Multiple ethical opportunities exist on the internet or social media. Grab them. Explore agriculture. Learn from one another. Seek help when you need it, and take bold steps to become a better person who will be known and remembered for their positive accomplishments. You can do it!,” AbdulRazaq added.

The session was equally attended by the House of Assembly members, Hon. Rukayat Shittu and Hon. Nafisat Musa Buge; National Youth Leader for the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is one of the keynote speakers, Hon. Dayo Israel; the 14-year-old Deputy Speaker for Nigerian Children Parliament, Hon. Ibrahim Zannu Sumonu; and CEO, Lahmad Concept Ltd, Ahmed Lawal, among other dignitaries.

Mrs. AbdulRazaq, for her part, assured the youth that her office will continue to promote programmes that will assist them to realize their potentials and become instruments of positive changes.

“As you evolve as adolescents and youth, I enjoin you to stay true to your dreams and aspirations, being a generation that grew up in the digital age, with access to more information and connectivity than ever before, use this as a positive tool to give you unique perspective and set of skills that will be invaluable,” she said.

Buge, in her remarks, said the conference was to encourage the creativity, ingenuity and freedom of youth, and to provide an enabling environment and structure for self expression, self analysis and self actualization.

“The state of our youth remains the best indicator of a healthy or disintegrated society. It is also recognized that the youths are the cornerstone of the nation and are particularly sensitive, energetic, active and potentially productive,” she said, thanking the governor for investing in youth.

Hon. Israel advised the youth to be focused and determined while pursuing their dreams, citing what he had gone through as a student and a former member of the Nigerian Children Parliament.

“If you are focused and determined, no matter the challenges, you will get there and the sky is the beginning of your success,” he said.

.Oluwafemi Samuel Adeoye, Press Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development May 28, 2024.