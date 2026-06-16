Sule Installs Ex-Chief Judge, Alaku, as New Aren Eggon

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has formally installed and presented the Staff of Office to a former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ahmed Ubangari-Alaku(rtd), as the new Aren Eggon, the paramount traditional ruler of the Eggon Nation.

Ubangari-Alaku ascended the revered stool of Aren Eggon on May 5, 2023, following the approval of his selection by Governor Sule.

Sule, while speaking during the ceremony in Nasarawa Eggon last Saturday, urged the royal father to discharge his duties with justice, fairness, and the fear of God.

“As you are aware, traditional rulers remain indispensable partners in governance and community development. They serve as custodians of our cultural heritage, promoters of peace and unity, as well as mediators in conflict resolution,” he said.

The governor said that his administration had integrated traditional institutions into the machinery of governance through their involvement in government affairs at various levels.

According to him, the collaboration between govern-ment and traditional rulers has contributed significantly to peace, stability, and harmonious coexistence among the diverse people of the state.

Sule said the appointment of Ubangari-Alaku to succeed the late Aren Eggon, Dr Bala Abaine-Angbazo, was based on his proven leadership qualities and ability to unite the people.

He also urged the traditional ruler to use his position to promote peace and ensure respect for democratic processes ahead of the June 20 Nasarawa North senatorial district bye-election.

Sule said his administration remained committed to the welfare of traditional rulers across the state.

In his vote of thanks, the Aren Eggon, Ubangari-Alaku, expressed gratitude to the governor for approving his selection and presenting him with the Staff of Office.

The former Chief Judge of Nasarawa State pledged to rule with justice, fairness, and the fear of God in the interest of peace and development.