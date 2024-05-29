I have Fulfilled My Social Contract With Kwarans, Says AbdulRazaq

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Wednesday said that his administration has fulfilled social contract with Kwarans through the deployment of state’s resources towards the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the state.

AbdulRazaq stated this in Ilorin during the inauguration of 4.779 Km Yebumot-Adeta-Oloje road in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

The governor also used the event to inaugurate the multi-billion Flower Garden relaxation centre for the residents of the state.

He said: “One of the social contracts we have with the people is to deploy resources to improve the condition of living through provision of infrastructure.

“The launching this morning of the 4.779 Km Yebumot-Adeta-Oloje road satisfies this key objective.”

AbdulRazaq added: “Time will be reduced within the axis, volume of trade will rise, the value of properties will appreciate, and quality of life will be enhanced, among other benefits we can think of.

“I thank the people of this community for their patience while the job lasted.

‘We acknowledge the difficulties that came with the delays associated with sudden inflationary trends and the renegotiation of the terms of contract, among other challenges. All of that is over now

“I urge community folks to take responsibility for public facilities. The Ministry of Works and Transport will continue to enlighten the people about road management and a need for everyone to own and protect public infrastructures in their domains.

“On that note, I inaugurate the Yebumot-Adeta-Oloje road for the benefit of our people and in continuation of our efforts to deepen socioeconomic growth.”