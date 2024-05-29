  • Wednesday, 29th May, 2024

I have Fulfilled My Social Contract With Kwarans, Says AbdulRazaq

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

 Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Wednesday said that his administration has fulfilled social contract with Kwarans through the deployment of state’s resources towards the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the state.

AbdulRazaq stated this in Ilorin during the inauguration of 4.779 Km Yebumot-Adeta-Oloje road in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

The governor also used the event to inaugurate the multi-billion Flower Garden relaxation centre for the residents of the state.

He said: “One of the social contracts we have with the people is to deploy resources to improve the condition of living through provision of infrastructure. 

“The launching this morning of the 4.779 Km  Yebumot-Adeta-Oloje road satisfies this key objective.”

AbdulRazaq added: “Time will be reduced within the axis, volume of trade will rise, the value of properties will appreciate, and quality of life will be enhanced, among other benefits we can think of.

“I thank the people of this community for their patience while the job lasted. 

‘We acknowledge the difficulties that came with the delays associated with sudden inflationary trends and the renegotiation of the terms of contract, among other challenges. All of that is over now

“I urge community folks to take responsibility for public facilities. The Ministry of Works and Transport will continue to enlighten the people about road management and a need for everyone to own and protect public infrastructures in their domains.

“On that note, I inaugurate the Yebumot-Adeta-Oloje road for the benefit of our people and in continuation of our efforts to deepen socioeconomic growth.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.