Children’s Day: PHED Celebrates Rivers Students

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) hosted students from public and private schools in Rivers State.

During the programme held at the head office of PHED in Port Harcourt, THISDAY observed that the selected students from various schools displayed their talents in drama, dancing, talkshow, quiz competition, march past, among others.

Addressing the students, the acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PHED, Ochuko Amah, said the country celebrated the children because they are the future.

Amah, who admonished the students to be good and responsible citizens of Nigeria, told them to always live their lives believing to be leaders of tomorrow. He said, “as a child, think of yourself and feel special.”

Speaking with journalists at the venue immediately after the programme, the MD said it is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to its host communities, including their valued customers.

She noted the need for the adults to encourage and teach the children in how to become a productive citizen who is pose to take over leadership in the nearest future.

Amah added “Why we chose to celebrate the children today is because they are gift and the future of Nigeria. We are working for them. We are working to make sure they have a future. When you begin to celebrate and recognise them you are showing them the part to success.”

Some of the students from Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary School, Community Secondary School Ogidigba, Serenefield Royal Academy, Christian Council College, others that spoke with journalists, expressed delight and thanked the management of PHED for hosting them on a day they described as special.