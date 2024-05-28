Pandemonium, as Hoodlums Attack Police Station in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

There was panic among residents of Ipaja area of Lagos State yesterday when more than 100 hoodlums stormed the Ipaja Police Station for reasons yet unknown.

It was gathered that the attack resulted in a gun battle between the thugs and police officers during which several of the thugs were killed.

The incident caused fear among residents as the attack resulted in a subsequent exchange of gunfire and more violence.

Police operatives were, however, deployed to the area for reinforcement, and have successfully restored normalcy.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident. He also confirmed that the situation has been curtailed, “but no arrest has been made yet,” as at the time of filling in this report.