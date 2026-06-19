Banditry Attack: Tinubu Directs Security Reinforcement At NIPSS, Kuru

* Pledges support for families of fallen soldiers, policeman

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday directed the immediate and permanent reinforcement of security at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, following a recent attack on the perimeter of the institute by bandits.

He said the incident has strengthened the resolve of the Federal Government to protect national institutions, support security personnel, and ensure that future attacks do not find the country unprepared.

Speaking while addressing participants of Senior Executive Course 48, 2026, at NIPSS, the president, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, conveyed the condolences of the Federal Government to families of two soldiers and one policeman who lost their lives during the attack.

Shettima said the president has directed that emergency security measures be activated without delay, with the Director General of NIPSS required to work with the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to fortify the institute’s perimeter.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed that emergency security measures be activated at once, with the DG to coordinate with the Armed Forces, the Police, and the DSS to fortify the perimeter without delay.”

The vice-president noted that a comprehensive action plan and timeline for permanent security reinforcement, covering surveillance, personnel, access control and emergency systems, must be submitted to the Office of the Vice-President within 72 hours.

He stated: “On the president’s order, a comprehensive action plan and timeline for permanent reinforcement, covering surveillance, personnel, access control and emergency systems, must be submitted to the Office of the Vice-President within 72 hours. Weekly progress reports will follow until full completion. No future attack must find us unprepared.”

Shettima described NIPSS as a key national asset and Nigeria’s strategic intellectual nerve centre, saying its protection must be treated as a national security priority.

According to him, the attack was intended to spread fear and disrupt the training of future national leaders, but it instead revealed the courage, discipline and resilience of the participants, management and security personnel at the institute.

“I come to you with a heavy heart and a firm spirit. A banditry attack on the perimeter of NIPSS claimed the lives of two gallant soldiers and one courageous policeman. To their families, to the Nigerian Armed Forces, and to the Nigeria Police Force, I extend, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and the entire Federal Government, our deepest condolences,” the vice-president said.

“We mourn with you. We share your pain. And we honour their sacrifice,” he added.

Shettima assured participants and staff of the institute that their safety remained non-negotiable, adding that the Federal Government would give full support to the families of the fallen security personnel.

“Your safety is non-negotiable. The president has directed the immediate reinforcement of security around NIPSS and all strategic institutions. The sacrifice of those three brave men will not be in vain. Their children will be our children. Their welfare will be our responsibility.”

He said those behind the attack would not break the spirit of the country or the purpose for which NIPSS was established.

The vice-president commended participants of SEC 48 for remaining calm and disciplined during the attack, saying their conduct under pressure had proved their fitness for the serious responsibilities for which they were being trained.

His words: “When darkness came to the gates of this Institute, it expected to find people who would scatter into the night. It found instead men and women who stood their ground.

“You did not flee. You did not abandon your colleagues. You faced the worst that cruelty could send, and you answered it with composure, with courage, and with the steady discipline of people who understand exactly why they were summoned to this place.”

Shettima praised the Director General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo, for his leadership and swift coordination with the Armed Forces and the Nigeria Police Force, which, he said, brought reinforcements without delay, secured the perimeter and accounted for every participant and staff member.

“In a moment that tested this Institute to its core, your calm command turned crisis into control. On behalf of the president and the nation, I thank you,” the vice-president said.

He also commended the Director of Studies, Mr Nima Salman Mann, for coordinating the safety of staff and participants and ensuring that order was maintained when fear could have taken over.

Addressing SEC 48 participants, Shettima urged them not to allow the incident to define them negatively, but to draw strength from it as part of their preparation for national leadership.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State said NIPSS community, people and government of Plateau were appreciative of the vice-president’s visit and the empathy shown by the Federal Government since the incident occurred.

The governor also approved the request by the management of NIPSS for the provision of a buffer zone around the institution, as well as the installation of security lights around the area, among other measures to be undertaken by the state government.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes in the attack and praised the gallantry of staff and participants who fought bravely to repel and prevent the incursion on the institute, assuring them that the importance of NIPSS was further enhanced by the actions of the officers and the commitment of the participants during the incident.

On his part, the Director General of NIPSS, Prof Ayo Omotayo, presented an incident report to the vice-president, noting that the institute is deeply honoured by the visit which demonstrated the commitment of President Tinubu towards academic excellence.

While noting that the incident highlights the vulnerability of critical government institutions across the country, he appealed to the vice-president to facilitate the provision of surveillance infrastructure, including CCTV cameras around the institute, as well as additional deployment of security personnel to the institution.

During the interactive session, representatives of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 48 participants, Dr Toyin Sanni and Dr Kabiru Abba, said the NIPSS Course participants are encouraged by and assured of government’s commitment to their safety and remain focused on completing the assignment at the institute.