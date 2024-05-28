Jonathan Ojadah Bags US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Onuminya Innocent

UNIPGC Global President, Dr. Jonathan Ojadah, who is also IRDCUN-EU Permanent Rep to the United Nations, has made the list of 2024 US President’s Lifetime Achievement award.

The honour is reserved for those who contribute more than 4,000 hours of service in their lifetime. Along with the ultimate honour of presidential recognition, recipients usually receive a personalised certificate, an official pin, medallion or coin and a congratulatory letter from the president of the United States of America.

Announcing his emergence as one of the 2024 recipients of the US President’s Lifetime Achievement award, Ojadah in his social media post said it came after a meticulous review and thorough screening of his career achievements.

He said, “The fruits of unwavering dedication and diligent work are indeed sweet. For all my strides and successes, I give all glory to God Almighty.”

The honour also confers on him the privilege of recommending distinguished individuals from Africa for this esteemed recognition, an initiative under the patronage of His Excellency, Joe Biden, President of the United States of America.

Meanwhile, President Biden in a personally-signed letter congratulated Ojadah for his service to humanity, saying he is proud to present him with the award.

He said, “I, On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good, and I’m proud to present you with the Lifetime Achievement award which will be conferred on you during the Global Peace Leadership Summit and Awards on 29th July, 2024 at South Shore Harbour, Houston Texas, USA.

“This honor in recognition of your commitment and dedication to gather leaders, experts and successful entrepreneurs to strengthen ties between the private and public sectors in countries and create policy and initiatives is commendable,” he said.

Biden also applauded Dr. Ojadah for the maiden edition of the Global Peace Leadership Summit & Award (London 2023). “I take great pride in recognizing your giant stride in hosting the maiden edition with high level session on Nov 25th. 2023 in London with representatives from across government, Diplomats, civil society, and the private sector to address the growing threat to Peace, Security and democratic Governance – A focus on countries in Africa facing Security and Governance challenges.”

Also, a member of US Congress, Sheila Jackson Lee, representing the District of Texas congratulated Dr. Ojadah for his recognition, describing it as a momentous occasion.

In a congratulatory letter she personally signed, the US member of Congress extolled Dr. Ojadah for his humanitarian services which she said had been admirable.

“I take great pride in congratulating H.E. Ambassador Dr. Jonathan Ojadah for choosing to host The 2nd Edition of the Global Leadership Investment Summit and Awards Conference (GLISA TEXAS 2024) at the South Shore Harbor Resort in Houston, Texas. Your passion for humanity and philanthropy illustrated in your many initiatives to improve lives both socially and economically is admirable.

“The Global Leadership Investment Summit and Awards Conference aims to help countries by advancing investments, trade, and capacity building. Your commitment and dedication to gather leaders, experts, and successful entrepreneurs to strengthen ties between the private and public sectors in countries and create policy and initiatives is commendable. Congratulations to Ambassador Jonathan Ojadah for his efforts to promote global leaders and entrepreneurs and further development and investment in countries.”

This grand event and award presentation is set to unfold in the prestigious city of Houston Texas, USA, from 27th – 29th July, 2024.