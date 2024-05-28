Chinese Firm Seeks Partnership with FG on CNG-powered Vehicles

The federal government has said Nigeria offers huge business potential for investment in compressed-natural-gas-powered vehicles.

Speaking when he met with met with officials of a Chinese company, Wen Advisor, in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum, Amb Nicholas Agbo Ella, said the investment opportunities in the use of the natural gas industry were enormous in Nigeria.

He explained that the president’s policy on gas infrastructure development tallies with global best practices in the use of cleaner energy for environmental sustainability, a statement by the Permanent Secretary’s media aide, John Ameh, said.

Speaking at the meeting, the Director of Upstream Department at the ministry, Kamoru Busari, expressed the government’s readiness to provide an enabling environment for investment to thrive.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Wen Advisor, Haikuo Weng, said he was in Nigeria with his team to explore possible areas of investment in the CNG-powered vehicles project.

Weng explained that to develop a CNG gas pump station, it was necessary to ascertain whether local buses in Nigeria currently use Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) or the CNG.

In an earlier letter of collaboration for what Weng called ‘Green Transportation Solutions,’ he pledged to introduce CNG buses with competitive pricing.

To assist Nigeria in its energy transition efforts in the transportation sector, Weng said he was in the country to assess the potential for establishing natural gas refuelling stations.