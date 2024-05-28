Africa Soft Power Summit Returns to Kigali, Spotlighting Women’s Leadership, AI and Payments Innovation

Kigali, Rwanda – The Africa Soft Power Summit, renowned for its role as a premier convener of Africa’s creative and tech industries, and women’s leadership, is set to return to Kigali from May 28th to May 31st, 2024. This eagerly awaited event will unite private and public sector leaders, innovators, and emerging young leaders from across Africa and the global diaspora to explore the trends shaping the continent’s business and creative landscape.

Like previous editions of the Summit, this year’s programme is aimed at highlighting African thought leadership and perspectives on global social and economic priorities. Sessions will focus on a wide range of crucial topics from women’s leadership, to payments innovation, AI and tech policy, the future of work, redefining infrastructure and more. Attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions on these global social and economic priorities, led by a stellar lineup of policymakers, as well as thought and industry leaders.

Confirmed speakers include: H.E. Dr. Joyce Banda, Former President of Malawi; Honourable Sandrine Umutoni, Minister of State for Youth & Arts, Rwanda; HRH Nnaemeka A. Achebe, Obi of Onitsha; Temi Popoola, CEO, Nigeria Exchange Limited; Uche Ofodile, CEO, MTN Benin; Nana Baffour, Nana Baffour, Co-Founder, NVH Studios and Executive Chairman, Enda; Michaella Rugwizangoga, Chief Tourism Officer, Rwanda Development Board; Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Executive Chairman & Founder of Africa Prosperity Network, and more.

“The Africa Soft Power Summit is pivotal in reshaping the conversation around Africa’s growth and the sectors that power this transformation. In addition to leveraging the power of Africa’s creative and tech industries to deliver tangible opportunities for our young people domestically, we know that these sectors can help retell the narrative about modern Africa on the world stage, and allow it to contribute a unique and insightful voice across both the public and private sectors globally”, Says Dr. Nkiru Balonwu, Founder, Africa Soft Power Group. “With the summit, we are also ensuring that the continent is part of the wider global conversation around the key intersectional issues of our time. This gathering is more than a summit; it’s a testament to Africa’s growing global influence and innovative spirit”.

Over four action-packed days, the Summit will host three key events: the Remarkable African Women’s Leadership Conference, the Creative & Innovative Industries Conference, and the Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards.

As the Africa Soft Power Summit returns to Kigali, it ignites a beacon of innovation, collaboration, dialogue, inspiration, and action. From deep insights to impactful partnerships, the summit is positioned to redefine Africa’s place in the global discourse and drive inclusive growth across the continent.