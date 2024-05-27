Oriental Energy to Drive Development in Effiat, Mbo Communities

An indigenous oil firm, Oriental Energy Resources Limited has inaugurated the Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) for oil-bearing communities of Efiat and Mbo in Akwa Ibom state.

The HCDT, which is in line with the regulations of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021 is intended to drive development plans and initiatives based on the needs of the communities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the HCDT in Uyo, the Managing Director of the firm, Mr Mustafa Indimi said it expects interventions in Primary, Secondary and tertiary education.

He also mentioned areas such as basic amenities including water, electricity and shelter, access to healthcare; infrastructure development including roads and social, environmental, and economic needs of the communities.

Indimi who was represented by Head of External Relations, Kazeem Koleoso, appreciated Effiat and Mbo community Representatives committees for the support and cooperation the firm received while working towards establishing the Trust.

He noted, “The process of establishing the Effiat and Mbo Host Communities’ Development Trust has been transparent, inclusive and participatory. From the onset, we defined our host Communities as Effiat (the Primary community), Uda, Udesi,Ebughu, and Enwang communities in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State.”

In his message of goodwill the Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources Chief Etim Uno appreciated Oriental Energy for its ingenuity in managing its relationship with its host Communities, which has resulted to the selection of people with proven integrity that would partner state government to complement its efforts in Infrastructural development, through implementation of sustainable projects.

“I wish to assure you that the present government led by His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno is determine to provide conducive environment for oil and gas investments in the state, “he said.

Handing over the documentation packs to the sworn-in BOT the Head, Community Relations OERL, Dr Uwem Ite, said the public presentation of the documents indicates that the company is transparent in its dealings.