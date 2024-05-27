Lookman, Boniface Battle Aubameyang, Kudus for Europa Goal of the Tournament Award

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles duo of Man-of-the-moment, Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface have been nominated for the Europa League Goal of the Tournament award.

UEFA’s Technical Observer panel selected the top ten most eye-catching goals scored in the 2023-2024 Europa League, with Lookman and Boniface making the cut for their efforts against Qarabag and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

Lookman scored three fantastic goals for his Italian side Atalanta in the 3-0 defeat of Boniface’s Bayer Leverkusen in the final of the second tier European club football top honour last Thursday in Dublin, Ireland.

Lookman’s second goal, when he pounced on a loose ball after Leverkusen’s Kovář gave it away upfield, resulting in the Nigerian to cut inside his man, before bending a low drive into the far corner of the post, was selected for the award. His hat trick earned Atalanta their first ever European title.

Boniface on the other hand was selected based on his excellent goal against Qarabag in the match-day three Group H game of the Europa League tournament. Boniface’s long-range effort in the 35 minute increased Leverkusen lead to 3-1 at the time.

However, the race to the award will not be smooth-sailing for the Nigerian duo as they have the likes of Marseille’s Gabon international, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has been double nominated and West Ham United’s Ghana sensation Mohamed Kudus.

Other nominees include; João Pedro (Brighton), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), David Douděra (Slavia Prague), Rafael Leão (AC Milan) and Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen).

Lookman was named Player of the Week for his incredible performance against Bayer Leverkusen, topping the poll ahead of Éderson, Piero Hincapie and Davide Zappacosta.

The Atalanta number 11 man has been named in the Europa League Team of the Season after netting five goals in 11 matches.