APM Terminals Creates Awareness with Rail Trip 

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa last week, embarked on an awareness campaign on the standard gauge rail line with a rail trip to Ibadan for its customers.

About 20 of its customers comprising of importers and exporters, were present on the trip, which began from Ebute Metta rail station, Lagos, ending at the Moniya Freight Yard, Ibadan.

Speaking on the trip, undertaken to create awareness on the opportunities the standard rail gauge offers for the economy and ease for the customers, the APM Terminals Nigeria Inland Sales Manager, David Abbey underscored the critical role of rail in facilitating trade.

He said APM Terminals’s vision of “improving life for all by integrating the world’” is one of the many reasons this product was created which gives the customers the option of rail, road and barging of containers out of APM Terminals Apapa.

On his part, Market and Commercial Intelligence Manager for APM Terminals Nigeria, Adetunji Igbaugba, encouraged importers and exporters to use the standard gauge rail line for fast delivery of their containers to and from Ibadan.

He said the Moniya Freight Yard has 8,000 square metres of land and a warehouse measuring about 4,000 square metres which can be used for stuffing and unstuffing of boxes.

The Executive Director, Bueno Logistics Limited, Jedson Nwankwo said the Moniya Freight Yard, consisting of two terminals (A and B), is well positioned to handle many containers.

He said Terminal A operated by Diamond Star and Terminal B operated by Bueno Logistics.

Also speaking, Director of Primlaks Nigeria Ltd – Logistics Division, Bhagu Vasnani expressed appreciation to APM Terminals for the rail trip and assured of cooperation to optimize the use of the standard gauge rail line and the Moniya Freight Yard.