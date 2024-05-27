Altclub Launches At Lagos Airport, MMA2

Nume Ekeghe

Alternative Bank has launched Altclub at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), offering travelers a new level of comfort and convenience.

This innovative premium space provides a luxurious retreat where passengers can relax and recharge before their flights, while also attending to their basic banking needs.

Altclub, a division of Alternative Bank’s digital travel financing product, Alttravel, aims to enhance travel accessibility and ease for Nigerians.

Director of Digital Business and Innovations at The Alternative Bank, Mohammed Yunusa, in a statement highlighted the significance of Altclub at the launch event. “Altclub isn’t just a lounge; it’s a sanctuary of comfort and convenience. Gone are the days of sacrificing relaxation for travel formalities. Our lounge offers a luxurious space where travelers can unwind and rejuvenate before their flights, free from the typical travel stress,” Yunusa stated.

The executive Director of Sales at the Alternative Bank, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, elaborated on the lounge’s accessibility.

He stated: “Altclub is exclusively available to The Alternative Bank customers, showcasing our commitment to their comfort and convenience. Present your boarding pass and proof of Altbank membership at the entrance, and our dedicated staff will ensure a seamless and enjoyable pre-flight experience.”