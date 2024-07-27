Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Congratulates New Head of Federal Civil Service

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation (AIF) has congratulated Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, on her appointment as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The foundation also commended the federal government for making an excellent choice in selecting Walson-Jack for this pivotal role.

Her appointment would take effect from August 14, 2024, following her distinguished tenure as a permanent secretary in various ministries that demonstrated her exceptional leadership skills and commitment to the betterment of the civil service of the federation.

The AIF also acknowledged the significant contributions of the outgoing Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and expresses gratitude for her commendable stewardship.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman and Co-founder of AIF, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said: “This astute appointment reflects a commitment to ensuring effective governance and service delivery to the Nigerian people.

“I applaud the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for recognising the need to appoint a thoroughbred professional who has demonstrated innovative flair, integrity, and adherence to the rules and regulations of the civil service.

“I have strong confidence in Mrs. Walson-Jack’s abilities and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact she will make in this important role.”

He said that the foundation would remain dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote good governance, leadership development, and capacity building within the civil service.

The foundation also “looks forward to collaborating with Mrs. Walson-Jack in the continuing effort to drive transformative change and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service of the federation.”