  • Sunday, 26th May, 2024

Rohr Lists Benin Republic Squad to Face Eagles

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Former Nigeria Head Coach now working for the opposition, Gernot Rohr has named his Benin Republic team to face Super Eagles on 10th June.

In the squad are 19 professionals playing at various clubs in Europe and six home based players drawn from local league.

Rohr said at a press conference that he was confident the boys will beat the Super Eagles. 

The team is expected to leave Cotonou for Abidjan on Monday and train on the same pitch where they will face the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles played some of their matches at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium during the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

