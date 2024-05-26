  • Sunday, 26th May, 2024

Dahiru Hammandikko Urges Patience, Faith in Tinubu-led Administration

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The National Coordinator/Convener Northern Region Support Tinubu/Kashim, Hon. Dahiru Hammandikko, has asked people in the country to be patient and have faith in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

Hammandikko, who spoke in a statement, said it was nice to see that Nigerians have always held to the hope, the belief, the conviction that there’s a better life, a better world, beyond the horizon.

He enjoined Nigerians to keep faith in the current administration, because hope is important, and it can make the present moment less-difficult to bear.

He noted that if they believe that tomorrow will be better, they can bear a hardship of today.

According to him, “Remember our human compassion binds us together to learn from the past, pray for today, and have more faith in  the future, under the renewed hope agenda.

“However, in every hardship you go through today prepares you for a better and glorious tomorrow, so never stop believing tomorrow will be better than today.”

