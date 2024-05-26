10th Edition Excites Oshiomhole as Kenyan Runners Sweep Okpekpe Top Prizes

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Kenyan runners made a clean sweep of prizes at stake in the men and women’s categories of the 10th edition of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race on Saturday in Okpekpe, Edo State.

Despite inability of the winner of the men’s race, Pingua Zakayo Edwards to match the course record of 28mins 28second set last year by his compatriot Daniel Ebenyo, the champion was still able to create excitement amongst the fans that trooped out to watch the race with his 29mins 31secs.

For his efforts, Edwards was rewarded with the top price money of $15,000.

He was followed to the finish line by another Kenyan Isaac Kimpemboi (29:36) who got $8,000 while bronze medal winner, Alex Oloitiptip Koria (29:37), got $5,000 for his efforts.

In the women’s category, it was another Kenyan Top Three affair as the trio of Gladys Kwanbuka (33:05), Regina Wanbui (33:38) and Sheila Cherotick (34:27) raced to the same prize money as their male counterparts.

In the Nigerian category, last year’s winner, Israel Sadjo was upstaged by Francis James Musa who won in 30.46 minutes and won half a million Naira price money at stake.

It was however jackpot for the Nigerian ladies as Patience Daylop Mwavwang who who successfully defended her title in 37.07 minutes places overall fifth to also have a share in the top prizes to be paid in dollars. She is to get $2,000 in addition to the N500,000 at stake for the top Nigerian winner.

Yilmunen Nicholas Gokun placed second in 37.23 minutes while Blessing Shambo Solomon was third in 37.28 minutes.

Speaking at the end of the race, former Governor Adams Oshiomhole who has competed in all the VIP races from inception in 2013 to date, praised organisers of the event, Pamodzi Sports Marketing Limited for keeping faith with the race.

“I really want to thank our brother and son, Mike Itemuagbor for keeping faith with the Okpekpe 10km International Road Race. I was there as Governor of the State and participated in the race when it started. I am also glad that I am here as Senator of Edo North and still strong to participate in this 10th edition,” began Senator Oshiomhole.

He expressed happiness that the Okpekpe Road Race has opened up the community to the world, thereby helping to increase the economy of the people.