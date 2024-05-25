Musawa: Nigeria’s Strength in Our Diversity

Agnes Ekebuike

The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has called on Nigerians to celebrate the country’s cultural diversity, describing it as a source of strength and unity.

Musawa, who stated this at the 2024 World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (World Culture Day) on Tuesday, emphasised the need to appreciate and promote Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage.

In a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the minister urged Nigerians to take pride in their culture and recognise its potential to drive economic development, social and mental well-being, and national unity.

She noted that the country’s plurality of culture and ethnicity should be leveraged to promote dialogue, understanding, and peaceful coexistence, rather than allowing differences to divide us, encouraging Nigerians to see their diversity as a source of strength and unity, rather than a source of conflict.

“The World Culture Day is an opportunity to remind and help us to understand the value of cultural diversity and the vital role it plays in ensuring peaceful co-existence as a vital tool for socio-economic growth and development.

“It is a day for deep reflection on where we are as a nation. Taking into cognisance that our dear country is characterised by plurality of culture and ethnicity, it behooves on us to change the narrative on people who are culturally, ethnically and religiously different from us, in order to curb terrorism, kidnapping and banditry and other negative vices as we forge ahead as one people with a common goal.”

Musawa also announced that the ministry will continue to work tirelessly with its agencies and stakeholders to promote Nigeria’s creative economy and boost the nation’s image, in line with its Eight-point Plan to make Nigeria, Africa’s Creative Capital by 2030.

“I wish to assure you that the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, in line with its mandate to harness the potentials of Nigeria’s creative economy for socio-economic empowerment, economic diversification and job creation, will continue to work tirelessly with our agencies and relevant stakeholders to boost the image of Nigeria and improve the lives of our people through the ministry’s Eight-point Plan for Nigeria’s destination 2030 to become Africa’s Creative Capital.

“I call on all Nigerians to present our culture with with deep pride and appreciation and encourage us to continue to see our diversity as our source of strength and unity from which we can build a progressive nation for us all.”