Food Security: NALDA Distributes Agro-inputs to Farmers in Lagos, Nasarawa

James Emejo in Abuja

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has commenced the distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers in Lagos and Nasarawa States, in line with ongoing efforts to ensure availability of staple food to Nigerians.

Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikone, said the input distribution aimed at assisting farmers to maximise crop cultivation for improved yields and increased food production.

Represented by the authority’s Information Communications Technology (ICT) Director, Mr. Chima Onuha, Ikonne pointed out that the distribution was in partnership with Senator Tokunbo Abiru, in accordance with the Renewed Hope agenda of the President Bola Tinubu on agriculture development and food security.

Accredited beneficiaries of the empowerment programme in Lagos received a NALDA branded bags containing maize seeds while their counterparts in Nasarawa received beans, seeds herbicides, pesticides, fungicides and fertiliser.

He said if properly planted and maintained till harvest, the pack could produce up to six tons of produce for each farmer.

The inputs distribution also reflected each state’s area of agricultural specialisation.

In addition, biometrics of the beneficiaries were also captured on their farms to ensure comprehensive data base of farmers and also ensure that only genuine farmers benefit.

In Lagos state, 500 beneficiaries from Lagos East Senatorial District consisting of Epe, Ibeju/Lekki, Ikorodu, Agbowa, Imota and others got the empowerment package.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Owolabi Odulaja, appreciated NALDA for the gesture, stressing that it would go a long way in tackling poverty.

He said, “This initiative will help the people to tackle poverty. We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NALDA for this great support at this challenging economic period”.

Also, in Nasarawa, 500 farmers drawn from all over the state benefited from the distribution exercise, which took place at the Emir’s Palace in Lafia, the state capital.

The Emir of Lafia/Chairman, Nasarawa Council of Chiefs, Justice Sidi Muhammed (Rtd) lauded the federal government for the initiative.

He said the gesture would go a long way in boosting the economy of the state while urging the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity.

He said, “If the federal government is saying that we are giving you this free without you dipping hands in your pockets to do it, then people must take advantage of it.”

He assured the federal government of the state’s continued support for its policies.

Tinubu had on assumption of office, declared a state of emergency on food, thus energizing NALDA to compliment the president’s food security efforts through empowerments programme to cushion the effect of high cost of living.

It is expected that in the next three to four months, the outputs from NALDA’s various interventions would help to curtail food inflation.