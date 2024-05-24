NBTE, PTDF Partners to Maximise AKK Gas Pipeline Social-Economic Benefits

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) have collaborated to maximise the socio-economic benefits of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline.

The Executive Secretary, NBTE, Prof. Idris Bugaje at a Round Table on AKK Gas Pipeline in Abuja on Thursday, said there was need for collaboration that would yield sustainable industrial development.

The theme of the round table is tagged: Bridging the Skills Gaps for the AKK Downstream Industries.

He noted that the round table was aimed at addressing critical aspects of the AKK Gas pipeline project by reviewing its progress and identifying skill gaps.

He added that this would help to explore strategies for power generation and addressing security concerns.



“The AKK Gas Pipeline project stands as a testament to our nation’s commitment to harnessing its abundant natural resources for the benefit of its people.

“This ambitious endeavour promises to revolutionise our energy landscape and presents unparalleled opportunities for economic diversification and job creation, particularly in the downstream petrochemical industries.

“We are concerned that we are not seeing the utilisation that comes from gas . It is one thing to deliver the gas and it’s another thing to develop the downstream utilisation.



“And that’s very critical because this gas 85 percent of it is loaned from China and that’s why we need to bring stakeholders together so that we can now start planning on how to utilise the gas properly,” he said.

Also, the Executive Secretary, PTDF, Ahmed Aminu, said concerted efforts were being made to develop a robust and more dynamic energy sector that is more sustainable in lne with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Aminu said the Fund, through such roundtables, had sought partnerships for capacity building and bespoke training at the Centres of Excellence to bridge the gap for necessary skills required to man the industry.

“The necessity of bridging the skills gap in the entire value chain is of utmost priority to PTDF. In line with this mandate, the Fund has engaged in several value-adding initiatives.



“We have in the recent past introduced a project-based training programme, which is an intervention specifically for the Frontier basins, non-associated gas projects and the AKK gas pipeline project.

“The PIDF through project-based capacity building initiatives sees the AKK project as an opportunity to build the capacity of Nigerians to capture employment and entrepreneurship opportunities from the ongoing gas revolution and energy transition,” he said.

He added that the Fund had reached out to several stakeholders towards the utilisation of PTDF-trained welders on the project.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Gas Resources, Obongemem Ekpo, said the AKK gas would be a completely game changer in terms of economic activities of the country.



Ekpo, represented by the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy, NNPCL, Mr Olalekan Ogunleye said all hands must be on deck to deliver AKK pipeline for prosperity to Nigeria.

He added that the NNPCL is currently at the centre of making sure the country delivered on the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

He, therefore, pledged that the AKK gas which is at 62 per cent completion rate would be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.

In the same vein, the Director General, National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), Ahmed Nagode, called for synergy across the value chains to build skills for development.

Nagode said that Nigeria must also focus on local content through harnessing skills from all sector’s noting that importing skills would not help grow our economy.

He advised that the country take a cue from China which took advantage of her population to grow the skills sector.

‘We have the same potential as a country and we must leverage on our population to develop our skills fit for the market,” he said.