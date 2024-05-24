Eswatini Leader, 7 Govs, Ribadu, Others to X-ray Economic Growth at FIN- Forbes Summit

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The King of Eswatini, Mswati III, seven Nigerian governors as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and Nigerian Ministers: Yusuf Tuggar (Foreign Affairs), Nyesom Wike (Federal Capital Territory) and Prof Tahir Mamman (Education) have been slated to examine economic growth at the annual Foreign Investment Network (FIN)-Forbes International Business Roundtable and award ceremony.



Other key personalities expected at the event include: Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede and his Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) counterpart, Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN).



The governors are: Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers).

FIN, a leading investment consulting agency with a legacy of over 40 years, also disclosed that the upcoming Annual International Business Round Table will feature conversations on investment opportunities and ways to tackle corruption to stimulate growth.

The event will also include discussions on wide range of topical issues and strategies on how to improve and stimulate investment growth in Nigeria, Africa and global communities.



The organisers also disclosed that the event will also feature Forbes Best of Africa Award Ceremony for important personalities who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers.

In a statement signed by its Director of Strategy and Operations, Kenneth Beregha, FIN stated that the annual event is slated to hold on June 28 – 29, 2024, at the Marriott Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal.



It added that its annual International Business Round Table aims to continue the already existing business relationship between Nigeria and Portugal

The event, according to the organisers , is against the backdrop of Lisbon’s vibrant business landscape, aims to bring together global leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers to explore emerging opportunities and foster strategic partnerships in key sectors across Africa and other emerging markets.

FIN also explained that with a focus on driving Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and promoting sustainable economic growth, saying that it has been instrumental in facilitating impactful investment ventures, contributing significantly to the development of emerging economies worldwide.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the event, the Chairman of FIN, Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, said: “We are thrilled to host this year’s International Business Round Table and Forbes Best of Africa Award Ceremony.

“In an ever-evolving global economy, it’s crucial to recognise and celebrate the achievements of businesses and individuals driving positive change and innovation, particularly in Africa. This event serves as a platform to showcase success stories, inspire investment confidence, and forge meaningful collaborations.”

One of the highlights of the event is the Forbes Best of Africa Award, an accolade presented in partnership with FIN. This award honours outstanding contributions to business, entrepreneurship, and social impact across the African continent.

Through this collaboration, FIN and Forbes USA, said it aims to spotlight excellence, promote best practices, and encourage continued investment in Africa’s promising markets.

“High-profile and esteemed speakers that will speak at the event include government officials, industry leaders, academics, and international organisation representatives, who will share diverse perspectives and insights, fostering meaningful discussions on trade policies, technological innovations, and investment opportunities,” he said.

There will also be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Enugu , Nigeria and Faction LLC to kick-start its evolution into Africa’s leading smart city.

The monumental collaboration, it said, backed by a $1 billion investment, will revolutionise Enugu’s urban infrastructure through cutting-edge technologies.

“The signing of MoU between the two parties will take place during the FIN International Business Round Table.